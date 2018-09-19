‘Ploughing’ start-time pushed back to 12:00pm

The starting time for day two of the National Ploughing Championships has been pushed back to 12:00pm today (Wednesday, September 19), it has been confirmed.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Anna Marie McHugh said that the start-time had been pushed back a further hour from the original delay due to severe winds.

She did note that winds had begun to abate, however. This comes about as Storm Ali sweeps across the country.

McHugh also added that ticket-holders for today’s event would be able to use their tickets for tomorrow, if needed.

Met Eireann had to issue a Status Orange weather warning for wind for 17 counties across the northern, western and midlands regions yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 19).

The wind warning will be in force for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry.

Storm Ali will track close to the west and north-west coast this morning. South to south-west winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65kph and 80kph, with gusts between 110kph and 120kph for a time.

The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning.