‘Ploughing’ start-time delayed tomorrow morning as storm approaches

The starting time for day two of the National Ploughing Championships has been postponed to the later time of 11:00am tomorrow (Wednesday, September 19) due to incoming Storm Ali.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) confirmed the news to AgriLand tonight.

Speaking to AgriLand, Anna Marie McHugh said: “The ploughing competitions will commence as normal at 10:30am. However, the opening of the exhibition area to the public will be delayed until 11:00am due to Storm Ali passing over the ploughing site, between 8:00am and 10:00am.”

There are no reported concerns regarding the structural safety of the marquees, but there are concerns with regard to gusts causing difficulties when stand-holders open their tents to visitors tomorrow.

This is apparently what prompted the delayed opening.

Advertisement

The storm has motivated Met Eireann to issue a Status Orange weather warning for wind for 17 counties across the northern, western and midlands regions.

The wind warning will be in force for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry.

Storm Ali will track close to the west and north-west coast from the early hours of tomorrow morning. South to south-west winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65kph and 80kph, with gusts between 110kph and 120kph for a time.

The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning.