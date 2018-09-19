‘Ploughing 2018’: Irish-based Grass Technology strikes deal with Kuhn
Grass Technology – an Irish-based company – has signed “an exclusive deal” with multi-national manufacturer Kuhn that gives it “the worldwide rights for the use of the popular PZ drum mower in a zero-grazing machine”.
With immediate effect, all Grass Tech ‘Grazer’ zero-grazers will now incorporate PZ mower units; these mowers have apparently been “specifically adapted by Kuhn” for use with zero-grazing machines.
The PZ mower has apparently been in production for 42 years. According to Grass Technology, it’s “ideally suited to Irish heavy grass crop conditions”, thus making it a “good match” for use by the company.
A ‘Grazer’ incorporating a PZ mower is making its debut at the National Ploughing Championships this week in Co. Offaly.
Grass Technology is also using the event to showcase a new over-seeder that it’s working on at present.
The company says that the latter machine is “designed to be simple and easy to use – making it ideal for livestock farmers looking to boost their grass yields”.
Previous machines
Some Grass Tech ‘Grazers’ were previously fitted with Galfre drum mowers; these were carried on 60mm pivoting pins with spring suspension.Also Read: ‘Sustained growth’ for sales of zero-grazing machines
Mower beds were also home to Hardox pans. Drum speed, on those units, was 1,575rpm; cutting height could be adjusted down to 35mm.
Grass Technology is based in Knocksquire, close to Borris (Co. Carlow).
The Grass Tech ‘Grazer’ is the brainchild of industrial engineer and farmer Jim Barron. For 20 years, he worked with Keenan before setting up his own company.