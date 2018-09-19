‘Ploughing 2018’: Irish-based Grass Technology strikes deal with Kuhn

Grass Technology – an Irish-based company – has signed “an exclusive deal” with multi-national manufacturer Kuhn that gives it “the worldwide rights for the use of the popular PZ drum mower in a zero-grazing machine”.

With immediate effect, all Grass Tech ‘Grazer’ zero-grazers will now incorporate PZ mower units; these mowers have apparently been “specifically adapted by Kuhn” for use with zero-grazing machines.

The PZ mower has apparently been in production for 42 years. According to Grass Technology, it’s “ideally suited to Irish heavy grass crop conditions”, thus making it a “good match” for use by the company.

A ‘Grazer’ incorporating a PZ mower is making its debut at the National Ploughing Championships this week in Co. Offaly.

Grass Technology is also using the event to showcase a new over-seeder that it’s working on at present.

The company says that the latter machine is “designed to be simple and easy to use – making it ideal for livestock farmers looking to boost their grass yields”.

Previous machines

Some Grass Tech ‘Grazers’ were previously fitted with Galfre drum mowers; these were carried on 60mm pivoting pins with spring suspension.

Mower beds were also home to Hardox pans. Drum speed, on those units, was 1,575rpm; cutting height could be adjusted down to 35mm.

Grass Technology is based in Knocksquire, close to Borris (Co. Carlow).