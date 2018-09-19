Cream of the crop candidates sought for Ornua’s graduate course

Irish dairy exporter Ornua is seeking the best and brightest university graduates for its 2019 graduate programme.

The programme will see the company recruit up to 15 graduates to join the Ornua team around the world, which will bring the best of Irish dairy, on behalf of dairy farming families in Ireland, to 110 markets globally.

The Ornua Graduate Programme is an 18-month initiative which offers graduates a chance to “build a range of business skills and gain valuable experience in one of Ireland’s most vibrant businesses”, the company claims.

Lauding its “proud history of cultivating long-term global careers”, the the company highlights that its current CEO, John Jordan, was recently appointed to the role following a 21-year career with Ornua, having originally joined the company as a graduate.

Successful candidates will undertake two placements as part of the Ornua Graduate Programme, which includes time overseas for most participants.

Ornua’s graduate programme provides opportunities across the business in divisions including: information and communication technology; HR; procurement; sales and marketing; health and safety; operations; engineering; and supply chain management.

Ornua group HR director Majella Darcy said: “We are looking for graduates who are resilient, open to change, driven and ambitious and want to play a role in selling the best of Irish dairy on a global stage.

We have ambitious 2021 plans to sustainably grow Irish dairy exports from current annualised sales of €2 billion to €3 billion in revenue.

“To do this we need to recruit born innovators and future leaders to help us achieve global growth on behalf of Ireland’s dairy farmers and processors.”

Ornua CEO John Jordan said: “Launching the Ornua 2019 Graduate Programme marks a very special personal milestone for me and takes me back to the day I first came through the doors at, what was then, the Irish Dairy Board.

“The Ornua of today offers world-class opportunities. Irish farmers produce the best quality milk in the world; it is processed in world-class co-ops across the country and, coupled with Ornua’s route to market, creates real value for Irish farming families.”

Candidates on the Ornua Graduate Programme will receive formal training from the Irish Management Institute (IMI).

Every graduate will be individually mentored by a member of Ornua’s senior management team.