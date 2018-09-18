200 experienced tractor drivers required for airport stand-by work

Tractor drivers and machinery are now being enlisted for this winter’s snow-clearing convoy at Dublin Airport.

The company in charge of the contract, Elite Environmental, recently published a Facebook post calling for 200 experienced tractor drivers to assist with snow clearing works in Dublin Airport. The post also added that full training in snow clearing will be provided.

However, the company specified that drivers must be available at all times during snow events.

A more recent post from Elite Environmental called for a further seven 5t loading shovels and drivers as well as 21t to 40t Moxy dump trucks (or similar sized vehicles).

A link to the company’s website can be found here. Anyone interested in joining the company in its snow-clearing efforts can contact the page via Facebook.

Fendt ‘on track’

In other machinery related news, Fendt are ‘on track’ to build 20,000 tractors per year by 2020.

“We are on course to meet the strategic goal of selling around 20,000 Fendt tractors by 2020.”

That was the overriding message from Peter-Josef Paffen, vice president and brand director of Fendt EME and chairman of the AGCO/Fendt management team, when speaking at a recent Fendt field day in Wadenbrunn near Wurzburg (Germany).

He explained: “2017 was an excellent year for Fendt. We were able to increase tractor sales by around 10% to 15,020 units.

“This positive trend continues in the current year. We expect tractor sales of 16,800 units by the end of 2018. That’s a plus of another 12%.”