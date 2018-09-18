LacPatrick holds steady for August

LacPatrick has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for August supplies.

The Monaghan-based processor today (Tuesday, September 18) announced that, in the Republic of Ireland, suppliers will receive a price of 32c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk supplied in August.

The price is held from July.

In Northern Ireland, suppliers will receive a price of 27.5p/L for milk supplied in August. Again, this price is held from July.

Yesterday, Dairygold announced an August price of 32c/L including 0.5c/L a quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Advertisement

Last Friday, Aurivo increased its milk price to 32c/L including VAT – up 0.5c/L on July’s price of 31.5c/L, Aurivo announced today (Friday, September 14).

Earlier the same day, Kerry announced its decision to hold its milk price.

The Kerry Group base milk price for August remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT, a spokesperson for the company said.

Earlier in the week Glanbia Ireland (GI) increased its base milk price for August from 31c/L to 32c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. There will be no support payment from Glanbia co-op this month, however.