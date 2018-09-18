Sheep trade: Another week of price pressure for spring lambs

Lamb buyers are continuing their quest to push down spring lamb quotes; they’re beginning negotiations with farmers at 450-465c/kg again this week.

Last week, procurement managers were instructed to lower base quotes by 5-10c/kg and they are continuing with this tactic this week.

However, suppliers are beginning to push back and are holding out for higher prices. One large finisher told me over the weekend that he won’t entertain quotes of 450-460c/kg and will look elsewhere to market his lambs; wholesale butchers are top of his list when it comes to achieving higher prices.

Where procurement managers are offering 450c/kg as a base, higher prices are undoubtedly being paid, as the appetite among farmers and finishers to accept this lower price is non-existent.

Despite the dip in spring lamb base quotes, the ewe trade continues to remain relatively steady. Like last week, buyers are offering 250-260c/kg to get suitably-fleshed ewes through the gates.

Supplies

Some 68,913 sheep were processed in Department of Agriculture approved sheepmeat export plants during the week ending September 9.

Official figures show that a slight increase was observed in spring lamb (+2.8%) and ewe and ram (+5.3%) throughput, but these increases hardly justify the price cuts being pushed through by processors.