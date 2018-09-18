Cattle marts: Demand remains strongest for quality bulls

As has been the case over the past number of weeks now, quality is the order of the day when it comes to achieving the top prices in cattle marts throughout the country.

Weanling bulls – especially the better quality lots – continue to remain in demand, as specialised bull finishers and exporters sourcing stock for Italy battle it out for such animals.

Buyers have also started to emerge for the better-quality Limousin, Charolais and Belgian Blue heifers, with Italy the final destination for many of these.

However, as has been the case for some time now, plain cattle – especially those exhibiting more of the dairy phenotype – are a tough trade; many of these are struggling to break the €1.80/kg barrier.

Tullow Mart

Last Saturday marked Tullow Mart’s annual male weanling show and sale and both exporters and farmers were very active around the ring.

Commenting on the trade, Eric Driver said that it “instilled confidence in the suckler calf weanling trade for the back of the year, with prices resembling something similar to last year’s trade”.

E and U-grade calves – suitable for shipping – sold for €2.90-3.60/kg. The prize winner – a 480kg Belgian Blue bull – sold for €1,595, while the prize winning pair sold for €1,270/head or €2.79/kg.

Good-quality Limousin and Charolais bulls – weighing over 400kg – sold at €900-1,240; a lot of these weanlings sold for €950-1,100.

Driver noted that lighter weanlings also sold to a good, steady base, with some of the plainer black types selling from €2.00/kg and the well-bred Limousin and Charolais lots pushed to the €3.00/kg mark.

The Carlow-based venue will host its female weanling show and sale next Saturday (September 22); entries for this sale close on Thursday (September 20).

Balla Mart

Moving west to Balla Mart, Saturday’s sale was described as “one of the best yards of cattle ever seen in Balla”, as over 1,050 head were on offer. Buyers were said to have congregated from all over Ireland, which helped drive the bullock and heifer trade.

On the day, 300-400kg bullocks sold to an average of €2.21/kg; good store bullocks weighing 400-500kg made an average of €2.32/kg and the heavier lots (+500kg) averaged €2.22/kg.

Advertisement