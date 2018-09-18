Wind warning issued by Met Eireann for Wednesday

A Status Yellow national weather warning for wind has been issued for the full country by Met Eireann as Storm Helene makes its presence felt.

Issued last night (Monday, September 17) at 9:00pm, the wind warning will be valid from tomorrow morning at 5:00am through to 5:00pm tomorrow evening.

It will be very windy across Ireland from early tomorrow morning through the day. South to south-west winds will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph – with gusts of 90kph to 110kph, Met Eireann warns.

It will be strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

Back to today, and it is expected to be dry this morning with sunny spells developing for a time.

Showery rain will develop in the south-west later this morning and is expected to spread eastwards this afternoon, gradually clearing this evening.

It will become blustery with fresh, gusty south-west winds, with highest temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Tonight will start off dry mainly dry and blustery in Leinster and Munster. Outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Later in the night, persistent rain will move in from the west and spread eastwards. Southerly winds will strengthen. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

As mentioned, tomorrow will be very windy in all areas with strong to gale force, gusty south to southwest winds, veering west to south-west.

They’ll be strongest near west and north-west coasts through the morning and strongest in the north and east in the afternoon.