Beef trade: Another blow for farmers with factory-fit cattle

Towards the end of last week, beef processors opted to knock another 5c/kg off prime cattle base quotes. Where 375c/kg was available for bullocks in the early days of last week, factories have now lowered this to 370c/kg.

In addition, the factories are operating off base quotes of 380c/kg for factory-fit heifers. This additional 5c/kg drop in base quotes leaves farmers with little or no profit margin.

Rising meal costs and fodder shortages are hanging over farmers’ heads and these price cuts are destroying farmers’ confidence in the market.

Looking at the cow trade, beef buyers are starting negotiations with farmers at 280-290c/kg for P-grade cows, 300c/kg is on the table for O-grade animals and 310-320c/kg is being quoted for R-grade cows.

Weekly kill

During the week ending September 16, the number of cattle processed by Department of Agriculture beef export plants increased by 475 head.

That week, 38,342 cattle were slaughtered by beef processors – up from 37,860 the week previous. During the same week in 2017, some 36,048 cattle were processed.

Heifer throughput contributed the most to this increase; the number of heifers processed amounted to 10,105 head – a jump of 848 head.

However, all other categories recorded a drop in slaughterings. The number of cows processed by Irish beef plants stood at 8,161 – a fall of 123 head.

In addition, some 17,025 factory-fit bullocks were slaughtered – a decrease of 105 head.

Looking at bull slaughterings, 74 fewer young bulls were slaughtered, while the number of aged bulls dropped by 64 head.

