US milk production continues on its upward trend

Milk production in the 23 major states in the US has continued on its upward trend during the eight month of this year, according to the latest figures from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

An increase of 1.4% was recorded in August of this year when compared to figures recorded in the corresponding month in 2017.

Across the 23 major states, milk production totalled 17.2 billion pounds.

Figures were revised for July to 17.3 billion pounds – an increase of 0.5% versus the same month in the previous year.

The July revision represented an increase of 16 million pounds or 0.1% from last month’s preliminary production estimate, the USDA added.

Meanwhile, production per cow levels averaged 1,974lb in August in the 23 major states; this was 28lb above the corresponding figure last year.

The USDA indicated that this was the highest production per cow level recorded since the 23 major state series began in 2003.

The dairy cow population across the 23 major states equalled 8.74 million head last month – this was 3,000 head less than August 2017, but 4,000 head more than July 2018.

In terms of the US as a whole, milk production totalled 18.3 billion pounds in August of this year; this was an increase of 1.4% year-on-year.

Production per cow levels averaged 1,949lb during the eight month of 2018, a rise of 27lb versus the same month last year.

While the dairy cow population in the US amounted to 9.4 million head last month – 4,000 head less than August of last year, but 5,000 head more than July 2018.

Almost 9,000t SMP sold out of intervention

Provisional results for the latest tender of sales of skimmed milk powder (SMP) from intervention by the European Commission saw nearly 9,000t of product shifted.

The event – Tender 23 – had a total of 8,983t of SMP sold from intervention stocks at a minimum price of €1,230/t.

This is the same price as what was given in August.

Approximately 145,000t remains on offer for the next tender in October, according to organisers.