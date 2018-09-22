Train strikes herd of cattle in Kilkenny

A train struck a herd of cattle in Co. Kilkenny this morning, Iarnrod Eireann has confirmed.

The incident occurred near Thomastown at approximately 11:00am this morning (Saturday, September 22), when the Waterford Heuston train hit the animals.

It is unknown as to how many animals were involved in the collision or if any were killed.

No people are understood to have been hurt in the incident.

In a statement on the Iarnrod Eireann Twitter account, the company said: “11:00 Waterford Heuston has struck a herd of cattle near Thomastown.

“Bus transfers will be in operation between Kilkenny and Waterford for all services until further notice,” the statement said.

The Waterford-Heuston train subsequently returned to Thomastown, where bus transfers brought passengers to their destinations.

The train subsequently arrived back in Waterford this afternoon.

Offaly collision

This is not the first such incident in recent times; back in June a train was also involved in a collision with cattle on the tracks.

The accident occurred not far from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Iarnrod Eireann said at the time.

In tweets, the national railway service provider said: “15:35 Heuston Galway has hit a herd of cows near Tullamore. Expect significant delays to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow.”