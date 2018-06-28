Train hits ‘herd of cows’ in Offaly

A train has been involved in a collision with a herd of cows in Co. Offaly, according to Iarnrod Eireann.

Revealing the news on its Twitter page, Iarnrod Eireann announced that a cross-country train going from Heuston to Galway was involved in the incident – adding that significant delays are expected for the rest of the day.

The accident occurred not far from Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

In tweets, the national train service provider said: “15:35 Heuston Galway has hit a herd of cows near Tullamore. Expect significant delays to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow.”

This was followed with an update some 20 minutes later, adding: “Significant delays expected to Galway and Westport services for the remainder of the evening due to a herd of cows hit on the line near Tullamore.”

It is not yet known how many cows were killed or injured in the incident. Updates to follow.

Bull struck by train in the UK

In recent weeks, a bull was struck by the a train in the UK on a stretch of line between Lydney and Gloucester.

Delays followed the incident, as lines were blocked in both directions. It was reported that the bull ended up being lodged underneath the train.