Digging deep: JCB annouces £50 million investment in new plant
JCB has announced an investment of more than £50 million in a new British plant which it says will create hundreds of jobs and double production of cabs used on its machines.
Announced earlier today (Thursday, June 28), it was revealed that work is under way on a 350,000ft² facility for JCB Cab Systems adjacent to the A50 in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, next to two existing JCB plants.
The hi-tech factory will have the capacity to produce around 100,000 cabs a year, according to the British machinery giant.
Commenting on the investment, JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “This new factory will be the most advanced and productive cab facility in the world and will bring even greater levels of efficiency to the business.
“The investment is one of the biggest in the company’s history and underlines our commitment to manufacturing in Britain and in our home county of Staffordshire.”
Burton and Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths is parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
He said: “This is fantastic news for Uttoxeter, for Staffordshire and also the wider midlands’ economy. This investment represents a massive boost for the area.”
JCB Cab Systems’ general manager David Carver said: “While new jobs will be created, moving to the new factory will enable us to double capacity without doubling the workforce thanks to high levels of automation.
“The whole plant is being designed to improve productivity, reduce waste and provide unprecedented quality levels.”