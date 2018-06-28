Fodder transport support payments to issue shortly

Payments under the Fodder Transport Support Measure will issue shortly to eligible applicants, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

Earlier this year, the department introduced the measure in response to the fodder shortages facing some farmers.

Initially, the fodder had to be transported more than 100km in order to be eligible for the haulage subsidy – but this limit was reduced to 50km later in the year when the Fodder Import Support Measure was introduced.

In a statement, the department outlined that it has received a total of 606 applications under the Fodder Transport Support Measure.

Processing of these applications is nearing completion and payments will issue shortly to eligible applicants.

“With regard to the Fodder Import Support Measure, co-ops/importers are finalising submissions of supporting documentation concerning their applications.

“When all the required information has been received, the department will be in a position to finalise collation of documentation.

“Details on imports under this measure will only become available after all applications are processed and the required checks have been completed,” the statement added.

When the import measure was announced, a total of €1.5 million was allocated towards its introduction.

It was reported that the initial budget would be support the importation of up to 20,000t of fodder into the country. The measure was set to to run from April 5 to April 30, but the closing date was then extended to May 7.