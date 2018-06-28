Water supply ‘on a knife-edge’ as scarcity looms

A total 10,000 Irish Water customers have been affected by water supply restrictions, with 7,000 of these being in Co. Kilkenny, according to the general manager of Irish Water, Eamon Gallen.

Speaking on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland show earlier today, Gallen stated that conservation measures are in place and urged consumers to continue to conserve water.

Temperatures are set to surpass 30° in some areas today, Met Eireann has said.

We are operating on a knife edge and we need to take conservation measures.

Gallen highlighted that Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Mullingar have been identified as areas at high risk due to demand for water increasing – while water levels in rivers and lakes are decreasing.

Advertisement

Granard, Co. Longford, will see restrictions put in place between 10:30pm to 7:00am – these restrictions are likely to continue until July 2;

Parts of Laois will see restrictions from 10:00pm tonight (June 28) until 6:00am tomorrow morning. A similar restriction will be valid tomorrow night.

Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, will see plant water outages from 10:00pm until 6:00am; He also outlined the following restrictions and outages:

Commenting on the greater Dublin area, Gallen said: “The maximum that can be produced is 610 million litres a day; on Tuesday night, demand reached 603 million litres.

“The challenge for Irish water is that the network, in many places, is not resilient to stand up to extreme weather conditions – either freezing or sun.”