Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings for wind and rain today, with one county in particular set to bear the brunt.

A Status Orange warning for wind has been issued for Co. Donegal, which will come into effect at 2:00p.m this afternoon (Thursday, January 12) and remain in place until 8:00p.m this evening.

The county should expect gale force westerly winds for a time this afternoon and evening with some severe and damaging gusts. Winds will reach storm force in coastal areas.

Likely impacts will include downed trees, power outages, and travel disruption.

Co. Donegal will also be under a Status Yellow warning for rain from midday today.

This warning will remain in place until midnight.

Frequent heavy showers or longer spells of rain will lead to localised flooding today and tonight.

Meanwhile, A Status Yellow warning for wind for the whole country is currently in place, and will remain so until 2:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has warned of very strong and gusty westerly winds, which could lead to power outages and downed trees.

Particularly strong wind gusts are expected, especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.

Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

The UK’s Met Office as issued its equivalent to a Status Yellow warning for wind for all six counties of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office says that strong winds may bring some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

This warning will be valid from 3:00p.m today and remain in place for 24 hours until 3:00a.m tomorrow morning.

After these warnings elapse, the weekend is set to remain wet and windy.

We will see a windy Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds bringing scattered showers, frequent in the west and north, and sunny spells.

It will be breezy and cold on Sunday with showers on coasts and sunny spells inland.