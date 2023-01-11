National forecaster Met Éireann has warned of very strong and gusty westerly winds from tomorrow (Thursday, January 12) morning which could lead to power outages.

Particularly strong wind gusts are expected especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland will be valid between 5:00a.m tomorrow until 2:00a.m on Friday (January 13).

Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

A warning for wind and rain has also been issued for Co. Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; and Waterford coming into effect at 6:00p.m today (Wednesday, January 11).

Spot flooding and strong westerly winds with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected as it will become very windy this evening and tonight with heavy rain.

The Status Yellow weather warning affecting Munster will be valid until 12:00a.m tomorrow.

Weather forecast

Many areas, away from the north and southwest, will have a dry spell this afternoon, before rain will extend to all areas but the north. Highest temperatures will range from 5° to 9° in strong and gusty westerly winds.

Widespread outbreaks of rain will move in from the west with low cloud and mist patches tonight, and lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° expected early in the night.

While sunny spells will develop tomorrow, some passing blustery showers will track west to east with some turning to hail across Atlantic counties later.

The forecaster said it will also become very windy as strong to very strong westerly winds develop, with highest temperatures tomorrow ranging from 9° to 12°.

Scattered showers are expected to turn prolonged across the north and northwest with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow night, at lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° .

On Friday, daytime blustery showers will mainly affect the north and northwest with sunny spells across many other areas. It will remain windy with fresh and gusty westerly winds and highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.