Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow warnings for certain parts of the country for today (Wednesday, January 11) and into tomorrow.

The first is a Status Yellow wind warning, which came into effect at 8:00a.m today for Clare, Kerry, Cork and Galway. In these counties, there will be strong west to southwest winds with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h, especially near the coast.

That weather warning will remain in place until midday today.

Further Status Yellow warnings

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain has been issued for the six counties of Munster for this evening.

According to the national forecaster, it will become very windy this evening and tonight with heavy rain with possible spot flooding. Strong westerly winds with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h are also forecast.

That weather warning will be valid from 6:00p.m today until midnight.

Weather forecast

For the rest of the country, it will be windy today with scattered showers, some heavy and more persistent with isolated thunderstorms and hail at times.

Many areas, away from the north and southwest, will have a dry spell this afternoon. Later, rain will extend from the southwest to all areas but the north. Highest temperatures will range from 5° to 9°C, in strong and gusty westerly winds.

Tonight, widespread outbreaks of rain will move in from the west with low cloud and mist patches.

Southwesterly winds will be strong to very strong at times across the southern half of the country, but much lighter elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° are expected early in the night.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be dull and damp at first, with locally wet conditions.

While sunny spells will develop, some passing blustery showers will track west to east too, some turning to hail across Atlantic counties later, and becoming very windy as strong to very strong westerly winds develop.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 9° to 12°.

There is expected to be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Thursday night, turning prolonged across the north and northwest with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° are expected with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

On Friday, daytime blustery showers will mainly affect the north and northwest with sunny spells across many other areas.

It will remain windy with fresh and gusty westerly winds. It will also feel cold with highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.