The coming week will see mainly unsettled weather, with frequent showers and rain with windy spells.

It will be blustery today (Monday, January 9) with scattered showers and sunny spells. Showers will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country in the afternoon, before largely dying out this evening.

Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will ease later in the day, with highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

The early part of tonight will be dry with clear spells and light winds. It will become cloudy overnight with rain spreading from the southwest, extending northeastwards to all areas by morning and turning heavy at times.

Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty with the rain. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 4°, but turning much milder by dawn.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 10) will be dull, wet and windy, with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Tuesday night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the western half of the country with the chance of isolated hail.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 3° to 6° in fresh southwesterly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday (January 11) will see windy and showery weather. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, some turning heavy and prolonged, with the potential for hail.

There will be strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on western coasts. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9°.

Cloud will thicken on Wednesday night with rain spreading from the west. Some dry spells will occur over Ulster. Winds will ease moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Lowest temperatures over Wednesday night will range from 2° to 6°, but temperatures will rise quickly as cloud thickens.

Rain will clear to the east on Thursday morning (January 12). Any dry spells will be short-lived as further showery rain will follow from the west in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will be 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday night will see a mix of clear weather and scattered showers, some possibly heavy in western areas with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

On Friday it will turn blustery once again with scattered showers and fresh to strong westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9°.