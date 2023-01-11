Sheep farms are in crisis because current market prices do not reflect “higher production costs on farms,” the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has warned today (Wednesday, January 11).

Kevin Comiskey, chair of the IFA’s national sheep committee, estimates that 120% of family farm income on sheep farms comes from direct payments.

Comiskey today voiced his concerns that dependence on payments to maintain a livelihood would get worse against the backdrop of a forecast 20% reduction in market returns.

According to latest IFA figures market prices are currently 23c/kg behind last year’s levels at almost €5/lamb.

Sheep sector in crisis

Comiskey said these prices do not not reflect the “enormous input cost increases of over 30%”.

“The sheep sector is in crisis. The store lamb trade, particularly lighter stores, are under severe pressure.

“Farmers who bought stores some months ago are not getting the market returns needed and all sheep farmers face a critical income situation,” he stated.

Comiskey said the IFA has previously highlighted its concerns about the sector to the Minister for Agriculture and pointed to analysis contained in the Department of Agriculture’s annual review and outlook for 2022 as further proof of the underlying crisis facing sheep farmers. Source: Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2022

The report warned of “increasing global competition” and that a “significant gap between the EU prices and the prices in New Zealand and Australia will remain”.

“In an environment of increasing inflationary pressures in the Eurozone area, due to rising feed, grain and energy prices, margins will remain tight,” it stated.

The IFA is now calling for “immediate direct supports” including a targeted payment for farmers finishing lambs and €30/ewe payment.

Comiskey said that the minister “cannot shy” away from supporting what he described as Ireland’s second largest farm sector.

Vital economic activity

He said in some of the most rural parts of the country sheep farming “is the only source of vital economic and social activity” and he believes it contributes to environmental objectives and drives bio-diversity.

“€12/ewe does not cut it. We need €30/ewe and targeted payments for finishing lambs over the expensive winter period.

“The department’s own annual review highlights the seriousness of the situation and the minister must now act,” Comiskey said.