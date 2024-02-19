Fillet steaks, legs of lamb and round roasts are among the latest price cuts announced today (Monday, February 19) by supermarket chain, Aldi.

The retailer has reduced the prices on a further 81 products, bringing the total number of products it cut prices on this year so far up to 230.

This latest round of price cuts follows Aldi’s announcement last month of price drops to almost 150 products.

In a statement, Aldi said that these price cuts represent an investment of more than €12 million in its commitment to delivering lower prices and value for customers.

Aldi also confirmed that the price cuts announced will not impact on the prices paid to any of its suppliers.

The retailer recently announced that it spent €1.1 billion with its network of more than 330 Irish suppliers last year, including signing a number of new supplier contracts worth more than €40 million.

According to the most recent Kantar data to the end of January, the average price of a product in Aldi has dropped by almost 4% year-on-year.

Among the latest lower-price items are shopping basket favourites from across Aldi’s bakery, dairy, meat, confectionary, drinks and household ranges, including fresh chicken, beef, lamb, fish and bread.

The price of two Irish fillet steaks has dropped by 50c to €10.49, a leg of Irish lamb (2.3kg average) is down from €9.49 to €8.99 and a large round roast is now €9.49, down from €9.85.

Consumers can expect to pay 50c less for duck breast fillets (350g) at €6.49, while 500g of 5% fat beef steak mince is now €3.99, down from €4.19 and a 1.9kg whole Irish chicken is down 20c to €5.79.

Commenting on the latest round of price cuts, Colin Breslin, Aldi Ireland managing director of buying and services said: “In 2024, we continue to focus on providing our Irish customers with great quality products at the lowest possible prices”.