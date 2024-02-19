An additional 732 applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) were approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in the past week.

The latest data published today (Monday, February 19) by the department shows that as of last Friday (February 16), 4,854 applications made by farmers have been cleared.

This means that 59% of the 8,203 applications lodged with DAFM have now been approved.

The department said that 2,688 applications are currently deemed to be “in progress”, 458 were rejected and 203 have been withdrawn.

The full list of schemes under TAMS 3 with the most recent numbers of approvals is outlined below: Scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,494 110 71 1,227 1,086 Dairy Equipment Scheme 235 5 3 104 123 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 2,050 240 53 405 1,352 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 551 3 11 4 533 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 928 29 19 211 672 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 49 0 0 10 39 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 751 20 14 322 395 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 445 29 17 17 382 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 259 13 7 168 71 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 441 12 8 220 201 Total 8,203 458 203 2,688 4,854 Source: DAFM

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) has the most approvals to date, with 1,352 out of 2,050 applications (240 applications were rejected and 53 were withdrawn).

Advertisement

1,086 or 43% of the 2,494 applications made under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme have been approved, with 1,227 applications still being assessed by the department.

Almost 97% (533) of the 551 Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) applications have been given the green light, 11 applications were withdrawn 3 rejected and just 4 remain in progress.

Almost 86% (382) of the 445 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme applications have been approved.

39 out of the 49 Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme applications are now approved.

Advertisement

The measure which has among the lowest number of approvals continues to be the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS).

An additional 42 applications for this measure were approved last week bringing the total approvals to 71 out of 259 applications.

TAMS

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last month (January 19).

It was previously announced that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.