Half of the 8,203 applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have now been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The latest data published by the department shows that as of yesterday (February 12), 4,119 applications made by farmers have been cleared.

3,536 applications are currently deemed by the department to be “in progress”, 375 were rejected and 175 have been withdrawn.

The data shows that the department approved an additional 314 TAMS applications in the week up to February 12.

Advertisement

The full list of schemes under TAMS 3 with the most recent numbers of approvals is outlined below: Scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,494 102 70 1,466 856 Dairy Equipment Scheme 235 5 3 121 106 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 2,050 240 53 654 1,203 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 551 3 11 41 496 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 928 29 19 338 542 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 49 0 0 11 38 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 751 14 14 371 352 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 445 29 17 84 315 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 259 13 7 210 29 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 441 11 8 240 182 Total 8,203 373 175 3,536 4,119 Source: DAFM

The measure with the lowest number of approvals continues to be the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS).

DAFM has approved just 29 or 11% out of 259 applications; 13 applications were rejected and 7 were withdrawn.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) has the most approvals to date, with 1,203 out of 2,050 applications (240 applications were rejected and 53 were withdrawn).

Advertisement

90% (315) of the 511 Low Emissions Slurry Spreading applications have been given the green light from the department, while 70% (315) of the 445 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme applications have been approved.

TAMS

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously stated that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last month (January 19).