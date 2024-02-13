This 2024 Farm Safety Series is a collaboration between Agriland Media Group and ESB Networks.

Electrical risks on the farm can be fatal if dealt with incorrectly. Now is a good time to do what we may not have time to do later such as carrying out maintenance to ensure our farms will be safe places to work over the spring.

Bill Cullen, a dairy farmer from Galbally, Co. Limerick, said: “The average farmer is a jack of all trades.

“We do a bit of plumbing, a bit of piping, a bit of construction. Sometimes, we take on work that we are not qualified to do.”

Unless you are a certified electrician, that work includes anything to do with electricity.

To make maintenance safer, ESB Networks has identified seven electrical safety risks on farms, and tips for how to avoid them.

1. Safety with wiring installation

The saying, ‘pay a little now, or pay a lot later’ is never more true than when it comes to electrical wiring. Shortcuts and unskilled work may result in damage to expensive equipment, or loss of life.

Advertisement

So, in addition to ensuring all electrical work is carried out by a registered contractor, in accordance with Electro-Technical Council of Ireland (ETCI) rules, keep the following in mind:

Make sure that all plugs and sockets on the farm are of the required standard;

In areas where moisture is likely, switchgear must be protected;

Socket circuits should be fitted with Residual Current Devices (RCDs) to prevent electric shock and tested regularly.

2. Portable tools

While heavy machinery poses a more obvious risk, portable tools can also cause serious accidents, so follow these tips to reduce the chance of electrical accidents:

Always check portable tools for damage before use. Worn cables and exposed wires can cause electric shocks, or worse if used in wet areas;

Avoid using multiple extension cords, or those not designed for outdoor use, as this creates an electrical and a fire hazard;

Never leave equipment running unsupervised, or if not in use;

Never use equipment, such as saws or trimmers, where it may come near electricity wires.

3. Bonding and stray voltage

Equipotential bonding reduces the risk of voltage differences and electric shock when working around metal components.

In farm buildings, where stray voltage can negatively impact milk production, it is important to follow these guidelines:

Install an equipotential bonding grid in the floor of milking parlours to reduce the risk of stray voltage;

Whenever possible, connect milking parlour furniture to the floor grid at the time of installation;

Ensure the bonding grid is wired in accordance with ETCI regulations and that a special bonding busbar is installed.

4. Electrical risks with fences

Electrical fencing may deliver a mild shock to livestock, but that does not mean it cannot pose a serious risk. Keep the following in mind when installing and repairing electric fences:

Always use a registered electrical contractor for installation and repairs;

Never install the control unit near flammable materials;

Never mount electric fences on ESB Networks poles;

Never install electric fencing underneath power lines.

5. Standby generators

Standby generators can be an important source of back-up power, but special rules need to be observed:

Never plug a generator into a socket;

Ensure the generator is used with a proper changeover switch at the main distribution board, and installed by a registered electrical contractor.

6. Fallen electricity wires

Fallen electricity wires may not be immediately obvious so it is important to be aware of your surroundings when working near power lines.

Advertisement

If you come upon a fallen wire, observe the following:

Always assume an electricity line is live and keep a safe distance away;

Never try to remove trees or handle stock in contact with fallen wires;

Report any damage, however small;

Contact ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999.

7. Machinery safety near overhead electricity wires

Best practice is to give electricity poles, stay wires and lines a wide berth when using machinery.

Remember that electricity can jump gaps, so you do not need to make contact to be seriously injured.

If an incident occurs where any part of your machine comes into contact with electricity lines, follow these steps:

Stay in the cab and call ESB Networks. Provide the GPS or Eircode for the location;

Make sure everyone else maintains a distance of at least 5m;

If you must exit the cab (e.g., because of the fire), jump clear and take short steps until you are at least 5m away;

Do not approach the cab or touch any part of the machine until and ESB Networks technician tells you it is safe to do so. Contact with the machinery may be fatal.

A closing tip from Bill Cussen: “If you don’t know about it, leave it alone.”

Click here for more information and advice from ESB Networks.