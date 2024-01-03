Aldi has today (Wednesday, January 3) confirmed a new series of price cuts leading to speculation that other supermarkets could follow suite

The retailer has said that prices have been reduced by up to 23%, and as a result the cost of a typical trolley of the most popular goods has reduced from €121 to €106.

As children are set to return to school next week, the prices of popular lunchbox items such as crumbed lean ham, sliced chicken and turkey, fromage frais and kids smoothies have been reduced.

Price cuts have also been confirmed for Irish beef burgers, free range chicken fillets, fat-free Greek yoghurt and protein puddings and mousses.

Commenting on the announcement, Colin Breslin, Aldi managing director of buying and services, said that the retailer is “committed to offering unbeatable value to our customers and reducing prices whenever we can”.

Advertisement

“We’ve cut prices across our range on the products that matter most to Irish shoppers – from back-to-school lunches and healthy eating options to core staples that go into the trolley each week.

“We know these price cuts will make a real difference to households right across the country,” he said.

In one of Aldi’s busiest Christmas trading periods to date, customers bought over 8 million Brussels sprouts, 2.5 million mince pies and 320,000 bottles of champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Our performance over the Christmas period demonstrates that shoppers not only appreciate our unbeatable prices but are drawn by the top-quality range of Irish products we have on offer,” Breslin said.

Advertisement

Last year, Aldi, along with other retailers, announced a series of cut prices on consumer staples like bread, milk and butter.

In November, data from Kantar showed that Irish grocery price inflation hit single figures for first time in 2023, dropping to 9.8%.