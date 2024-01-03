Gardaí are investigating the theft of a low loader trailer from a yard in Carrickmagrath, Co. Donegal.

The low loader trailer was taken between 3.00p.m on Monday, January 1 and 10.00a.m on Tuesday, January 2.

The trailer is a yellow Kane low loader trailer, and it is believed to have been towed away by a tractor.

If anybody observed this trailer on the roads between these hours, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny. The stolen yellow Kane low loader trailer Source: Garda Síochána Donegal

The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or the Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 may be contacted.

Advertisement

If anybody believes that they may have captured the trailer on their dash cam, they are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí in Donegal.

Thefts in Donegal

Last month, a livestock trailer was stolen in the Ballintra area of Co. Donegal, but was later recovered in Longford town.

However, this trailer was stolen for use in the theft of three quads nearby.

The recovered trailer is a 14ft x 6ft Falcon cattle trailer with a blue board on the front of it, and is equipped with LED lights.

The quads are three brand new Suzuki King quads that were taken between the hours of 1.00a.m and 7.00a.m.

Advertisement

Two of the quads are red 500s, with non-power steering, and one had oversize Kenda Bear claw tyres on the back.

The other quad is a green 750 with a black bullbar fitted to the front of it. A stolen red 500. Source: Michael Carron A stolen red 500. Source: Michael Carron A stolen green 750 with a black bullbar. Source: Michael Carron

The owner of the three quads, Michael Carron, said they were first taken out of a showroom, before being moved to a separate shed.

The shed that housed the quads then allegedly had galvanised sheets removed that were used to gain access to the quads, before the sheets were then used as a ramp to move the quads into the adjacent field.

The field had wire fencing that was cut in order to gain access to the shed, before a white transit van with the trailer attached left the premises.

If anyone has information or can identify person(s) that may be in a position to assist, they should contact Ballyshannon Garda Station or the Garda Confidential line.