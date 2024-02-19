This week’s factory quotes see some of the stronger cow prices take a wrap at the larger cow-buying outlets, but prime cattle prices have held relatively steady.

Some outlets have moved to take 5c/kg of their heifer and steer quotes, but despite this, the higher quotes which were reported last week, remain available this week.

Most procurement staff and factory agents are saying supplies of cattle are strong for the time of year and that cow supplies are also stronger than had been expected.

While supplies of cattle are strong at present, numbers of finished cattle available are expected to tighten from St. Patrick’s Day onwards.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

While some factories have taken 5c/kg off their heifer and steer quotes this week, the top price quotes reported for heifers and steers last week, remain available this week.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid, with a few processors putting forward lower quotes of €5.10/kg on the grid.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.10-5.15/kg on the grid, generally speaking with some lower quotes of €5.05/kg on the grid put forward this week.

Cow price

Quotes for R, O and P grade cows have slipped 10c/kg at the higher-end of the price scale, while the lower quotes from last week have held for this week.

Despite this, there remains a significant range of prices within grades, between processors with some factories stronger on price for heavy, well-fleshed cows and other factories stronger on price for lighter, short-fleshed cows.

Click here for the latest information on cow prices reported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

€4.60-4.70/kg remains available for U grade cows with quotes for R grade cows ranging from €4.30-4.50/kg.

O-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.10-4.30/kg, and P grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.00-4.20/kg.

Bulls

Prices for under-24-month bulls have held at some sites and fell at others, bringing a broader range to the price offerings for bulls this week.

Some farmers who are currently finishing bulls have noted delays when getting finished bulls booked in to certain factories for slaughter.

In cases where farmers are having issues getting bulls slaughtered, there is currently an export opportunity for heavy continental bulls.

Despite this, up to €5.35/kg is still being quoted for U grade bulls with lower quotes ranging from €5.20-5.25/kg.

R grade bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.10-5.25/kg with €4.90-5.05/kg on offer for O grade bulls and €4.80-4.95/kg on offer for P grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.