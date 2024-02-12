The message from most factory cattle procurement staff this week seems to be that things are tightening a little at the top end of the trade with the extra 5c/kg less available – but not unavailable for finished cattle.

Supplies of cattle are remaining strong, but factory procurement staff at many sites have said that average carcass weights are much lower than expected for the time of year.

Supplies of finished cattle are expected to remain strong up to St. Patrick’s Day at least, but a drop off in supplies could well be seen from then onwards.

Processors are also tightening up more on weights and specifications for cattle this week, as stronger weekly supplies are allowing some outlets to be more selective.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid, with price quotes of €5.25/kg harder to come by this week.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.10-5.15/kg on the grid generally speaking.

With stronger supplies, processors are less keen on heavier-type cattle with carcass weights over 400kg, but with talk of average carcass weights being much lower at factories presently, the in-spec, prime cattle with carcass weights in the 300-400kg weight bracket, may not me overly plentiful at present.

Cow price

Cow price remains variable as always, but up to €4.70/kg is being quoted again this week for U grade cows, with €4.60/kg being quoted for R grade cows.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.40/kg for the better types, while P grade cow quotes are ranging from €4.00-4.30/kg.

Bulls

Spring-born bulls are approaching 24-months-of-age now, and bull finishers will be ensuring their bulls get away under this age bracket.

There has been some talk from the main young bull processing outlets of reduced demand for bull beef, but this has been the case for the past few years, and farmers finishing bulls generally have a good working relationship with the processor buying their finished bulls.

Despite this, U grade bulls are still being quoted at €5.30-5.35/kg with €5.20-€5.25/kg being quoted for R grade bulls.

€5.05-€5.15/kg is being quoted for O grade bulls and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.90-5.00/kg.

