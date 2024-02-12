After a cold start today (Monday, February 12), the week will see milder weather as the days go on, although rain and showery conditions will remain, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry with sunny spells this morning, with a few lingering frost and icy patches slowly clearing. There will be a few showers in western counties, becoming more widespread this afternoon, some heavy and prolonged, with a chance of hail.

Light to moderate southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh by the afternoon, strong at times in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9°.

Showers will become increasingly isolated tonight with long clear spells developing. Winds will fall mainly light southerly or variable overnight with some mist and fog forming.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be -1° to +3° with patchy frost and ice developing. Towards dawn, cloud will thicken in the south and rain will move in across Munster.

Cloud and rain in the south will continue to extend northwards over the country tomorrow (Tuesday, February 13) with some heavy falls. Highest afternoon temperatures will be 6° to 8° generally, but milder in the southwest and along the south coast with temperatures ranging from 9° to 12° there.

Light to moderate south to southeast winds will veer southwest through tomorrow afternoon and evening, increasing fresh and gusty near southern coasts.

Tomorrow night will be wet, with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy in places. It will be breezy in the south with moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest winds.

It will also be a mild night, with lows of 8° to 10°. Further north, there will be light to moderate south to southwest winds, with lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°.

Wednesday (February 14) will see outbreaks of rain and drizzle clearing northwards in the morning, giving way to a breezy mix of sunshine and showers. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 10° to 14°, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

The weather will turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday night with outbreaks of rain spreading from the south overnight. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 7° to 10° in light to moderate southerly winds backing to southeast or east.

Thursday (February 15) will see mostly cloudy and wet weather with outbreaks of rain, heavy in some parts, with a risk of spot flooding. There will be areas of mist and drizzle too. Highest temperatures will range from 10° to 13° generally, but 8° to 10° in Ulster, all in light, variable breezes.

Thursday night will see outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually clearing eastwards, with clearer breaks spreading from the west. Mist and drizzle may linger near the east coast until morning, however. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°, coldest in the northwest.

Thursday night will also see light to moderate north to northwest winds, fresh and gusty near eastern and southern coasts.

Current indications suggest Friday (February 16) will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 10° to 13° generally, but 7° to 10° in Ulster, in light variable breezes.