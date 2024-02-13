Midlands-based exporting firm Viastar has confirmed to Agriland that it has commenced buying a range of cattle for export to a number of new markets.

The firm is currently seeking cattle to supply contracts in a number of markets, and has confirmed it hopes to dispatch a boat-load of cattle to Morocco over the coming weeks.

Speaking to Agriland, a spokesperson from Viastar confirmed: “Viastar is currently sourcing good continental bulls, as well as heavy, beef bulls ranging in weights from 300-800kg.

“Viastar is also buying Friesian bulls and bullocks ranging in weights from 250-500kg.”

Farmers with suitable cattle contact:

Kevin from Viastar on: 087 6242979;

James from Viastar on: 087 3863601.

The spokesperson said “farmers with suitable cattle who are interested in selling should contact Viastar without delay”.

Export numbers to date

The news of heavy bulls being sought for export will come as welcome news to farmers who are currently feeding bulls providing an additional market outlet for these cattle, adding further to what has already been a strong start to the year for cattle exports.

Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that there were over 8,000 cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2024.

The 8,415 head of Irish cattle exported in the first four weeks of this year is up 22%, or over 1,500 head on the 6,892 head of cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2023, but down 5% on the 8,828 head of cattle exported in the first four weeks of 2022.

Looking at the numbers of cattle exported by type at the start of this year – store and adult cattle exports are up, while calf and weanling exports have fallen.

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in the first four weeks of 2022, 2023 and 2024: 2022 2023 2024 2022/24 2023/24 Calves 712 983 277 -61% -72% Weanlings 2,973 3,348 2,795 -6% -17% Stores 1,572 687 1,546 -2% +125% Adult cattle 3,571 1,874 3,797 +6% +103% Total 8,828 6,892 8,415 -5% +22% Source: DAFM

Restrictions in some European countries which export cattle have seen more buyers from countries which import cattle, seeking their livestock from Ireland.

Calf export numbers remain low but are expected to increase later this month (February) onwards, when peak dairy calf exports generally take place throughout the spring.