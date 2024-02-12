Agriland presented dairy shorthorn farmers Michael and Mary Purcell from Thurles, Co. Tipperary with a solar PV installation prize worth €25,000, courtesy of a competition in association with Local Power Ltd. at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships.

Mary said the prize will help with heating water both on farm and in the house, along with generating electricity for machines.

“I entered the draw and I never thought my name would come out, but it did and it will help big time with costs,” Mary said.

The prize consists of a 7.5 kilowatt (kW) solar PV system including a device to heat water in the dairy and home.

The package comes with 10kW of battery storage, which buffers between energy use and generation.

Farm life

Both Mary and Michael milk about 80 shorthorn cows on 100ac of land, with some help from daughters Niamh (aged 24); Áine (22); and Caoimhe (13).

The family supplies Centenary, Thurles Fresh Milk.

Mary said that as the agricultural sector adapts to suit new climate goals, the solar system will help.

“In the last few years we have changed our methods of slurry spreading, using the umbilical cord now. We have planted more hedgerows and a few more trees, and fenced off water courses.

“It’s important for nature that we do all this and try and get it as best we can. The system will help with that,” she said.

The winners were also presented with an electric vehicle (EV) car charger.

Michael said that the family would consider swapping to an EV in the future.

Solar system

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said:

“There were more than 10,000 entries to the giveaway at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships which was a phenomenal response.

“It is great to be able to give back to our readers, particularly in such a sustainable way and I’d like to congratulate winners Mary and Michael Purcell this year.

“I’d also like to very kindly thank Pat Smith and the team at Local Power Ltd. for sponsoring such a significant prize for the agricultural sector.”

Chief executive of Local Power, Pat Smith congratulated Michael and Mary on winning.

“Solar PV is a very attractive investment for farmers with good grants there, and they can get the VAT back on an investment.

“By installing solar panels on your roof, you can significantly reduce your reliance on the grid and lower your monthly energy bills,” Smith said.