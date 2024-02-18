Some farmers who are currently finishing bulls, have noted delays when getting finished bulls booked in to certain factories for slaughter.

This time of the year is a critical time for bull beef finishers as spring 2022-born bulls approach the 24-month age limit, and spring 2023-born bulls will soon be beginning their ad lib concentrate finishing period – if being targeted at an under-16-month bull beef system.

Farmers who are in the business of finishing bulls are always advised to have a good working relationship with their factory agent.

Processors have given clear indications in recent years (and continue to do so) that the market preference is for steer beef as opposed to bull beef but despite this, most factories will still have some jobs for finished bulls.

Some farmers have a preference for finishing bulls as opposed to steers, as bull-beef systems can offer lower slaughter ages with higher performance and kill-out percentages.

In cases where farmers are having issues getting bulls slaughtered, there is currently an export opportunity for heavy continental bulls.

Cattle exporting firm Viastar is currently sourcing good continental bulls, as well as heavy, beef bulls ranging in weights from 300-800kg.

The company is also buying Friesian bulls and bullocks ranging in weights from 250-500kg.

There is also a strong mart trade at present for bulls with strong prices being paid in many cases for quality suckler-bred bulls in the 400-500kg weight bracket.

Lighter-type bulls also have the option of going the steer-beef route or being sold in the mart as bulls.

If farmers do opt to proceed with finishing bulls and are unsure if they will have a market outlet, the advice is to contact the processor in advance and let the factory agent know when the bulls are expected to be ready and what their approximate kill-outs will be.

This will ensure minimal delays when the bulls reach slaughter age.

Where bulls are fit and delays persist, most processors will facilitate the farmer before the stock goes overage but alternatively, farmers have the current export market.