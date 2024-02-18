The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has published a guide to Specified Biomass Harvesting (SBH) as part of sustainable forest management.

SBH refers to the planned harvesting of tops and branches, which are removed during normal felling operations for use in energy.

The guide aims to “maximise” the value of Ireland’s forestry harvest, while protecting the environment.

Some tips to avoid negative impacts on the environment and site productivity during biomass harvesting shown in the guide include:

SBH piles should not be located near a relevant water course to avoid any nutrient runoff or risk of soil erosion;

Extraction routes should be carefully planned and excessive travel over headlands avoided;

Brash matts are recommended to protect vulnerable forest soils from physical damage;

Leave tops and green material on site to allow needles and foliage sufficient time to fall off and return to the litter pool;

On very poor shallow soils, SBH removal is best avoided, unless woodash, which is high in pH, can be applied prior to regeneration.

Chair of the Wood Fuel Quality Assurance (WFQA), Eugene Hendrick said: “Irish foresters and forest owners, and those involved in forest certification now have the guidance to hand to enable sustainable harvest of an additional forest energy assortment through SBH.”

IrBEA chief executive officer (CEO), Seán Finan called on Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan to “recognise” the role of biomass in decarbonising energy uses.

“A basic first step is to recognise the potential of solid biomass in key government policy documents and as a readily available decarbonisation option in achieving renewable energy targets.

“We need to also see an enhanced focus and increased promotion by government, of the biomass support available through the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat,” Finan said.