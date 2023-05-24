A farmer in Co. Kerry was seriously injured after an incident on his farm involving a cow which had recently calved.

The emergency operation began on Monday evening (May 22) around 8:00p.m at farm lands near near Ballaghbeama, not far from Glencar, according to the Coast Guard.

It’s understood the farmer had gone to check on the cow and calf and the recently calved cow may have been spooked by the presence of the farmer’s dog.

Farmer in his 80s

The farmer, who it’s believed is in his 80s, was injured in an ensuing incident and the alarm was raised by his family, when he did not return home.

Health Service Executive (HSE) paramedics arrived at the scene, but due to the nature of the man’s injuries, they requested the help of the Coast Guard helicopter, which was deployed with members from Iveragh Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the man was treated at the scene and then airlifted by the crew of rescue helicopter R115 to Cork University Hospital, however his condition is unknown.

Tractor collision

The injury of the Kerry farmer is the second incident involving the farming community in the past two days.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor in Co. Cork last evening (Tuesday, May 23).

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, Co. Cork around 8:15p.m on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported by gardaí.

Gardaí have said that the road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning (Wednesday, May 24).