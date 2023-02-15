A farm located in the foothills of the famous MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co. Kerry has been sold at public auction for €280,000.

The “majestic” holding at Meallis, Beaufort comprised a 21ac farm, a single-storey traditional style cottage, which is in need of repair, a gravity flow stream and a spring well.

The lot offered for sale came with a one sixteenth share of 999ac of commonage, which amounts to 62.4ac, along with 29.83 entitlements. Image: Tom Spillane

The farm is located close to Cronin’s Yard which has been the traditional starting point for climbers beginning their ascent to the summit of Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, for over 300 years.

The white cottage on the farm is the last dwelling seen by those taking on the challenge of the 1,038.6m climb.

The lot was offered for sale by public auction on Friday (February 10) at the Royal Hotel in Killarney.

Local auctioneer, Tom Spillane said there was a “large attendance at the auction, and good interest”. Image: Tom Spillane

There were three bidders who took part in the auction with bidding starting at €200,000.

A further three bids brought the farm to €250,000 before a recess was called.

When the auction resumed there were two further offers bringing the lot to €270,000, where the property was withdrawn.

Following further negotiations with the highest bidder after the auction had concluded the property was sold for €280,000 or €13,333/ac to a local farmer.