Kerry Social Farming is actively seeking more host farmers as it aims to build on the “huge growth” seen in 2022.

The project, established in 2013, offers people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services the chance to participate in farming activities on a voluntary basis.

Joseph McCrohan, the rural development officer with South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP), which oversees the award-winning project, told Agriland there are over 30 farms currently involved.

“We have 34 active farmers now in Kerry taking participants every week. There’s 58 participants going out to those 34 farms,” he said. Cathal and Christy working on machinery in Foilmore. Image: KSF

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the project did not stop completely, with around 200 social farming days recorded in a six-month period.

This figure increased significantly as health restrictions eased.

“It’s grown and it’s continuing to grow. We’d our best six months ever – the first half of 2022 – when we had over 850 social farming days.

“Between June and Christmas [2022], we’d expect to be up around 1,500 social farming days.

“When you divide it out it is very cost effective what we are delivering for our budget.

“Even though our budget has stayed the same from the department of agriculture [food and the marine] at about €100,000/year.

“In fact, it has reduced since the early days but it has been at €100,000 now for the last couple of years,” McCrohan said. Breeda and Breda working on the farm in Glencar. Image: KSF

“That we can deliver that many days, it is a very good return I think for the investment from the government.

“We were lucky in 2022 that Kerry Agribusiness came on board and gave us some funding, which was really important to help us get over the line with our costs,” he added.

Between participants, host farmers and transport, the Kerry Social Farming team coordinates around 100 people each week.

McCrohan said the cost of farm improvements and transport have both increased in recent times.

Funding is being sought from other streams including from LEADER to carry out a review of the project.

Social farming

With over 30 people on a waiting list who want to join in the project, more host farmers are being sought. Specifically, McCrohan said:

“We need at least 20 more farms in Kerry and that was always our target to have about 50 farms.”

Kerry Social Farming is hoping to recruit more development officers who find new farmers and support them in the project. Patrick feeding calves at a farm on Valentia Island. Image: KSF

“It’s just to spend time with the person with a disability and show them the different tasks that need to be carried out on a farm.

“From a farmer’s point of view, it’s obviously very good for health and safety and it’s excelling for reducing isolation, so there’s people coming to your farm every week,” McCrohan explained.

He added that the participants really enjoy the time they spend on the farms.

“They really become part of the farm family and they build more relationships with more people in the community. And everybody in the community becomes more aware of them as well.

“They just love the day, the fresh air, getting out and about, meeting the animals and being on the farms, as opposed to maybe being in an indoor environmental all the time,” he said.

Annual meeting

Over 70 people recently gathered in Killarney for the Kerry Social Farming annual meeting which was addressed by chair of Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters and Cork Fianna Fáil TD, Michael Moynihan. L-R: Michael Moynihan, chair of Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters and Cork Fianna Fáil TD, Sandra Jones, Kerry Social Farmer coordinator and Joseph McCrohan, South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP). Image: KSF

Those gathered also heard from participants and host farmers about their experience in the project.

In May, Kerry Social Farming will explore expanding its offering as it hosts a European conference in Kenmare.

The ERAMUS project, focused on social farming for the elderly, will see people travel from Germany, Slovenia and Portugal.

“It’s a new venture for us. It’s farms providing outlets for older people,” McCrohan said.