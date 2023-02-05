In Feeding Animals is Essential For Global Food Security, author Dr. Clifford A. Adams provides a detailed look into current evidence and explores how and why feeding animals is positively linked to global food security, sustainability, and the circular economy.

There is considerable concern and controversy nowadays over the ethics and practices of food production said the author, who is the founder and managing director of ANOZENE Nutritional Sciences.

These concerns, he noted, are particularly directed towards food of animal origin: Meat, milk and eggs.

Arguments are made that feeding animals with human food materials such as wheat or maize is an ethical misuse of global food resources.

Unfortunately, the author said, the reality and practices of feeding animals is poorly understood. The return on investment of feeding animals with a small proportion of human-edible ingredients is very substantial, he stated.

Alongside this, many inedible by-products from the human food manufacturing industry are converted into high-quality food products of animal origin in a circular and sustainable way, according to the authors.

Global food security

It is, he said, quite clear that the only way to ensure global food security is by maximising the use of all the sources of nutrition available on the planet.

Given that a large quantity of nutritional resources are not directly edible for humans, feeding animals is essential for global food security, he contended.

The 90-page book targets students and professionals in agriculture and food production but would also be useful for anyone who is interested in the processes of food production and the environmental consequences.