Multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Bayer has announced a further move into the pheromone-based crop protection market.

The German company has announced a partnership with French business M2i Group to supply fruit and vegetable growers globally with pheromone-based biological crop protection products.

Through the agreement, Bayer will become the exclusive distributor of select M2i products targeting lepidoptera pests in crops that include fruits, tomatoes, and grapes.

According to Bayer, biological pheromones present a non-toxic, innovative opportunity for biological crop protection while “protecting biodiversity and beneficial pollinators”.

M2i has a patented technology for the development of pheromone-based crop protection products.

Advertisement

The French company is considered a leader in developing, formulating and manufacturing complex molecules.

Bayer said it will integrate M2i’s pheromone-based products into a “complementary system of digitally enabled solutions” that include pest monitoring tools to advise growers on pest pressures and application timelines.

Jens Hartmann, Bayer’s regional head for Europe, Middle East, and Africa said: “Tailored solutions that meet growers’ demands for safe and effective products with low or no residue are an important part of Bayer’s portfolio.

“Bringing together M2i’s pheromone products with digital monitoring applications and Bayer’s existing biological portfolio will enable growers to apply the right product at the right time with a holistic approach.”

M2i’s pheromone-based products use biomimicry – the practice that learns from and mimics natural processes – to develop methods that fight pests by attracting and trapping them, or by interrupting their mating behaviour.

Advertisement

Phillippe Guerret, CEO of M2i, said: “Pheromones present an efficient and economical method of crop protection, as they are selective, non-toxic, and naturally avoid development of resistance.”

Bayer’s latest biological and pheromone-based crop protection product was launched in 2021, which, the company said, will be built on by the new partnership with M2i.

M2i was founded in 2012. It designs, develops, and produces organic molecules with high-added value for life sciences and organic farming.

It has a workforce of 185 people, and its products are sold in 65 countries.