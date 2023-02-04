Last week’s sheep kill resulted in just over 50,000 sheep processed, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

For the week ending January 28, 50,013 sheep were processed, which is an increase of over 2,000 head from the week before.

44,064 hoggets/lambs were processed, which is up over 3,000 head on the week prior, while a further 5,46 ewes and rams were slaughtered, which was back over 1,100 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending January 28):

Hoggets/lambs: 44,064 head (+3,186 or +7.79%);

Ewes and rams: 5,946 head (-1,179 or -16.54%);

Total: 50,013 head (-2,007 or +4.18%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 209,181 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 182,820 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (26,348) and a small number of light lambs (13 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2022, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 12,000 head; nearly 10,000 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels in excess of 2,200 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending January 28):