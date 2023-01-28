Last week’s sheep kill resulted in just over 48,000 sheep processed, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

For the week ending January 21, 48,006 sheep were processed, which is a fall of 11,396 head from the week before.

40,878 hoggets/lambs were processed, which is back over 10,700 head on the week prior, while a further 7,125 ewes and rams were slaughtered, which was back over 700 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending January 21):

Hoggets/lambs: 40,878 head (-10,708 or -20.75%);

Ewes and rams: 7,125 head (-687 or -8.79%);

Total: 48,006 head (-11,396 or -19.18%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 159,168 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 138,756 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (20,402) and a small portion of light lambs (10 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2022, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by nearly 13,000 head; over 8,500 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels in excess of 4,300 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending January 21):