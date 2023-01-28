Upperchurch Drombane GAA, the Co. Tipperary club founded in 1887, is known for its novel fundraiser events and ideas, the latest being is a ”Win A New John Deere’ draw.

The club has partnered with Templetuohy Farm Machinery Ltd. for the fundraiser. There is also a cash alternative of €100,000 if the winner decides not to take the John Deere 6140M tractor.

“We have run locally focussed fundraisers such as: White collar boxing, ‘Stars In Your Eyes’, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Lap of Ireland Walk’ and ‘Tour de Parish’,” said club chairperson, Michael Griffin.

Michael said that the fundraiser is being run to help finance the purchase and development of land that currently surrounds Upperchurch-Drombane GAA Club.

“We need this extra space to facilitate the growth in the number of teams that we have and the growing numbers that the Slieve Felim Rapparees ladies teams have,” said Michael.

The winner will be announced on March 4, in an independently supervised draw. All funds raised from the campaign will be used for the enhancement of Upperchurch Drombane GAA club facilities, Michael said.

Fundraiser

The ambitious three-phase plan includes the purchase of land adjacent to the current facilities to develop a full-sized pitch, and install extra car park spaces in phase one.

It includes the development of the juvenile/training pitch and an extension to the current walkway in phase two and an expansion in the size of the astroturf training area in phase three.

“There is great interest in our ‘Win a new John Deere’ fundraiser, not just within the farming community, but from the general community nationwide and abroad,” Michael said.

“The club is targeting to sell 8,000 tickets at €50 each which will give a great start to our planned developments. Tickets can be purchased online and in Nora’s shop, Upperchurch, and Drombane Co-op.

“Like in all rural parishes, the GAA club is the vital cog in the community bringing people together through sport,” said Michael.

Tickets are also available from Upperchurch Drombane GAA Club.