An improved trade was seen across the board at Tullow Mart on Tuesday (January 24), according to the mart’s manager Eric Driver.

The sale of 40 purebred Cheviot ewes, in lamb, on behalf of George Prendergast, drew plenty of interest. Prices ranged from €250/head up to a high of €280/head, with all ewes finding new homes.

The general in-lamb trade at Tullow Mart, according to Eric, had plenty of value in it for those looking to buy and lamb-down ewes.

Prices for genuine three and four-year-old ewes scanned with 1.8 lambs ranged from €150/head up to €170/head in general.

Hogget trade

According to Eric, over 1,800 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart on Tuesday. He added that the trade improved across the board, when compared to recent times, especially for the more fleshed hoggets.

“There was noticeable improved interest from both the factory agents and butchers for those fleshed hoggets,” he said.

Advertisement

“Hoggets over 48kg traded from €144/head up to €155/head,” he continued.

“Forward fleshed stores in the 44-45kg weight bracket sold from €135/head up to €140/head, with factory agents active here for these types.

“Light stores at the 30kg mark sold from €87/head up to €95/head with a bit more positivity in the trade for these lighter types.

“While clean 35-40kg stores selling from €107/head up to €120/head with 42-43kg lots pushing to the €125/head mark.”

Cull ewes

Eric said an improvement was seen in the cull ewe trade too, with heavy ewes in particular up by €5-6/head.

He added: “Prices were stronger across the board in instances by €10/head for cast ewes.

“More than €2.00/kg was achieved on more than one occasion for heavy ewes.

“One standout price was for a bundle of Tullow-type ewes weighing 106kg that sold for €217/head.

Advertisement

“Feeding ewes sold for €30-40 with the kilo.”

Ewes with lambs at foot

A large entry of ewes with lambs at foot was seen at Tullow Mart, according to the manager.

“Aged ewes with single lambs sold from €170/unit up to €210/unit for younger ewes with single lambs,” he said.

“Aged ewes with doubles moved at prices ranging from €220/unit up to €308/unit for younger ewes with two lambs at foot.”