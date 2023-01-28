Calf-to-beef farmers often encounter cases where batches of even calves are purchased on farm and when these cattle are fit to be sold, there is a significant weight difference, despite identical treatment.

This issue was discussed in detail at a recent series of ABP Advantage Beef Programme calf-rearing information events.

The key focus of the events was to discuss the role animal breeding can play in a profitable calf-to-beef system.

The video below, which compares two heifers reared on the ABP Demo Farm, was shown to attendees at the events:

The two heifers in the above video were on the ABP Demo Farm from three weeks of age and received identical treatment in terms of feeding, animal husbandry and grassland management. Neither of the two suffered any performance setbacks.

As the video above indicates, the high-performing heifer was sired by AA5280 which had a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) value of €75 and a beef sub-index value of €43. Note: All figures are based on 2022 evaluations.

The smaller heifer was from sired by AA5407 which had a DBI of €68 and a sub-index value of €22.

ABP’s agri-sustainability manager, Stephen Connolly, explained that ABP Demo Farm trials have shown that the calves from sire AA5280 will have a much higher carcass performance than progeny from AA5407, on average.

He emphasised that farmers should not only look at the bull’s overall DBI but to examine the carcass and sub-index values of the bull.

As a dairy farmer selecting beef bulls for the dairy herd, Connolly explained it is important to select bulls with an acceptable level of calving difficulty for the herd with the highest beef sub-index and carcass weight values as possible. Visual comparison of the two heifers. Source: ABP Demo Farm

2023-born calves from a sire with a beef sub-index value below €35 will not qualify for the 20c/kg Advantage Beef Programme Sustainability Bonus available at ABP sites.

These heifers were processed at ABP Slaney and there was an 88kg difference in carcass weight between the two.

The next article in the Advantage Beef Programme series will discuss this in more detail.