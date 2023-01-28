The resumption of Irish beef exports to China was announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, at the beginning of this year.

The development was welcomed by all stakeholders in the Irish beef industry as the Chinese market imported over 12,000t, or €96 million worth of Irish beef in 2019.

However, markets have changed significantly since then, and it will be interesting to see what volumes of beef will be exported to China from Ireland this year.

Chinese buyers of Irish beef have placed orders with a number of processors and cattle eligible for export to China have been processed in a number of facilities throughout Ireland as of yesterday (Friday, January 27).

A total of 24 Irish sites are currently listed on the China Imported Food Enterprise Registration (CIFER) website as approved to export beef to China.

Some of these sites slaughter cattle while other sites store or process beef.

The Irish sites approved for the export of beef to China are as follows:

NameAddressRegistration dateRegistration expiry date
Kildare Chilling CompanyKildare Town, Co. KildareOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
ABP CahirKilcommon, Cahir, TipperaryOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
ABP WaterfordChristendom， Ferrybank. Co. WaterfordOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
ABP RathkealeHolycross, Rathkeale, Co. LimerickOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
Ashbourne Meat ProcessorsNaas Industrial Estate, Naas, Co. KildareOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
ABP BandonKilbrogan, Bandon, Co. CorkOctober 21, 2019October 20, 2024
ABP NenaghGrange, Nenagh, Co.TipperaryJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Kepak KilbegganRostella, Kilbeggan, Co. WestmeathJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Ashbourne Meat Processors (Roscrea)Castleholding, Roscrea, Co. TipperaryJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Foyle DonegalDrumnashear, Carrigans, Co. DonegalJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Slaney Foods International
Ryland Lower, Bunclody, Co. WexfordJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Dawn Charleville
Ireland		Ardnageehy, Charleville Co. CorkJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Lyonara Cold Stores Ltd. Portlaoise, Co. LaoisJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Liffey MeatsBallyjamesduff, Co. CavanJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Euro Farm Foods Cooksgrove, Duleek, Co. MeathJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Dawn Meats Grannagh Grannagh, WaterfordJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Dawn BallyhaunisClare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. MayoJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
CGI Cold Stores Ltd.Blanchardstown, Corporate Park, Dublin 15January 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Musgrave Ltd. T/A Allied LogisticsCookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24January 5, 2023January 5, 2028
ABP Clones Teehill, Clones, Co. MonaghanJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Kepak (Clonee) Ltd.Clonee, Co. MeathJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Meadow Meats Ltd.Rathdowney, Co. LaoisJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Kepak AthleagueGlebe, Athleague, Co. RoscommonJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028
Kepak LongfordRathmore, Ballymahon, Co. LongfordJanuary 5, 2023January 5, 2028

Irish beef exports to China – including Hong Kong which operates as a special administrative region with different market access rules – were worth €45 million in 2020, down from exports of €96 million in 2019.

In May 2020, Irish beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

This isolated case did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

Nevertheless, beef exports were immediately suspended at the time as a precautionary measure in line with the bilateral protocol on trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

