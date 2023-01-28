The resumption of Irish beef exports to China was announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, at the beginning of this year.

The development was welcomed by all stakeholders in the Irish beef industry as the Chinese market imported over 12,000t, or €96 million worth of Irish beef in 2019.

However, markets have changed significantly since then, and it will be interesting to see what volumes of beef will be exported to China from Ireland this year.

Chinese buyers of Irish beef have placed orders with a number of processors and cattle eligible for export to China have been processed in a number of facilities throughout Ireland as of yesterday (Friday, January 27).

A total of 24 Irish sites are currently listed on the China Imported Food Enterprise Registration (CIFER) website as approved to export beef to China.

Some of these sites slaughter cattle while other sites store or process beef.

The Irish sites approved for the export of beef to China are as follows: Name Address Registration date Registration expiry date Kildare Chilling Company Kildare Town, Co. Kildare October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 ABP Cahir Kilcommon, Cahir, Tipperary October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 ABP Waterford Christendom， Ferrybank. Co. Waterford October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 ABP Rathkeale Holycross, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 Ashbourne Meat Processors Naas Industrial Estate, Naas, Co. Kildare October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 ABP Bandon Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co. Cork October 21, 2019 October 20, 2024 ABP Nenagh Grange, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Kepak Kilbeggan Rostella, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Ashbourne Meat Processors (Roscrea) Castleholding, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Foyle Donegal Drumnashear, Carrigans, Co. Donegal January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Slaney Foods International

Ryland Lower, Bunclody, Co. Wexford January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Dawn Charleville

Ireland Ardnageehy, Charleville Co. Cork January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Lyonara Cold Stores Ltd. Portlaoise, Co. Laois January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Euro Farm Foods Cooksgrove, Duleek, Co. Meath January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Dawn Meats Grannagh Grannagh, Waterford January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Dawn Ballyhaunis Clare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 CGI Cold Stores Ltd. Blanchardstown, Corporate Park, Dublin 15 January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Musgrave Ltd. T/A Allied Logistics Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24 January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 ABP Clones Teehill, Clones, Co. Monaghan January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Kepak (Clonee) Ltd. Clonee, Co. Meath January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Meadow Meats Ltd. Rathdowney, Co. Laois January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Kepak Athleague Glebe, Athleague, Co. Roscommon January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028 Kepak Longford Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co. Longford January 5, 2023 January 5, 2028

Irish beef exports to China – including Hong Kong which operates as a special administrative region with different market access rules – were worth €45 million in 2020, down from exports of €96 million in 2019.

In May 2020, Irish beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

This isolated case did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

Nevertheless, beef exports were immediately suspended at the time as a precautionary measure in line with the bilateral protocol on trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).