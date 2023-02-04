A TV musical celebration of St. Brigid, filmed in the majestic surroundings of St. Brigid’s Cathedral in Co. Kildare, will be broadcast on TG4 tomorrow (Sunday, February 5) at 9.30p.m.

In the documentary, farmers talk about the importance of St. Brigid to the farming community, as she is thought to be patron saint of dairy workers, chicken farmers, and cattle.

The music and entertainment show celebrates Brigid and the women of Ireland. Brigid’s sheltering famous cloak gathered women of all traditions and the TV show Ardóidh mé mo Sheol seeks to emulate this.

It also shines a light on the celebrations of Imbolg, which marks the arrival of longer, warmer days, and an emergence from the darkness of winter.

Across 75 minutes, Brigid’s life, myths, traditions and influences will be celebrated by an ensemble cast of diverse Irish people, musicians, singers, poets, mythologists and academics.

Presenters Síle Ní Bhraonáin and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will guide viewers through a musical celebration of Brigid, both goddess and saint.

Filmed in front of a live audience on the very grounds that Brigid is said to have established a church and monastery in 480 A.D, there is music from T with the Maggies; Tara Erraught; John Francis Flynn and Paddy Keenan, playing together for the first time; Ceol na mBan; The Nás na Rí Singers; Precious Abimbola; and many more.

Úna Ní Bhroin, an organic farmer from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway pictured top, and Tomas O Fatharta, who has a suckler herd and Connemara ponies, speak about the importance of St. Brigid to them as a role model and protector of farmers and animals in this fascinating musical documentary.

Farm TV

Also this weekend, a brand-new TV series centered around food, farming and the countryside in Northern Ireland kicks off.

Food Fest Northern Ireland, presented by Colin Murray and Edith Brown, will air on BBC One at 8:30p.m on Monday (February 6).

The show will follow Murphy and Brown, over the course of five episode, to different location that will paint a picture of Northern Ireland’s food scene.

This includes Belfast Mela Festival; St. George’s Market; The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle; a food and music festival in Newcastle; and the Walled City Market in Londonderry.

TV presenter Ryan Hand and TV chef Suzie Lee will join the pair to track down and present local food stories, ranging from cider making in Co. Armagh to getting top tips from a chef who runs a zero waste and sustainable restaurant.