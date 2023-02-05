Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan, hosted hosted a general cattle sale on Tuesday (January 31) with over 600 head of cattle on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart’s Paul Sheridan said: “All types of cattle are a flying trade at the moment.

“The trade has definitely moved up a notch on last week in both the store and finished cattle categories.”

Cows at Ballyjamesduff Mart

“Cow numbers were well up at the sale,” Sheridan continued.

“There were over over 150 cows on offer and it seems farmers are offloading all types of cows to avail of the high prices and strong demand for cows currently.

“From feeding-type Friesian and suckler cows to forward and finished suckler cull cows, all are in high demand.”

A Belgian Blue cow weighing 740kg sold for €2,100 and “good” 750-760kg Friesian cows were selling at around the €1,600 mark, according to Sheridan.

In-calf suckler heifers and cows sold well, but Sheridan said that “right-coloured heifers” were making the really impressive prices.

Springing heifers made €2,400 back to €1,700 and €1,800 for third- and fourth-calving suckler cows, he added.

Heifers and bullocks

Commenting on the trade for store cattle, Sheridan said: “The store trade is good at the moment and it’s being driven primarily by farmers and feedlots, with the feedlots more interested in the heavier-type cattle.”

Sample heifer prices: This 660kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,310 or €3.50/kg This five-star Limousin heifer weighing 530kg sold for €1,670 or €3.15/kg This 540kg Hereford heifer sold for €1,700 or €3.15/kg This 550kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,640 or €2.98/kg This 465kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,250 or €2.69/kg This 615kg Angus heifer (bred off a Friesian cow) sold for €1,820 or €2.96/kg

“The smaller cattle are being all bought up by farmers to go to grass this summer,” Sheridan continued.

“Buyers seem very confident on the trade and this is being reflected in the prices being achieved.

“There’s store cattle making €1,100 to €1,200 with their weight. It seems most farmers who got on well selling heavy cattle are coming back to buy stores with great buying power. There’s great competition.”

Sample bullock prices: This 625kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,030 or €3.20/kg This 465kg Shorthorn-cross bullock sold for €1,390 or €2.99/kg This 600kg Simmental-cross bullock sold for €1,850 or €3.08/kg This 675kg Saler-cross bullock sold for €1,950 or €2.89/kg This 440kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,240 or €2.82/kg This 695kg Belgian Blue-cross bullock sold for €2,100 or €3.02/kg

“The northern demand is present for the heavy cattle but the feedlots are really driving this trade,” Sheridan commented.

“They’re scooping up any cattle with flesh from 460-470kg upwards. They’re buying mainly bullocks and heifers but there are lots of farmer-feeders buying the cows too,” he said.

Ballyjamesduff hosted a general cattle sale on Tuesdays for the month of January. From February onwards, the mart will host a bullock and heifer sale on Tuesdays and dry cows, springers, weanling heifers and bulls and suck calves on Wednesdays.

The weekly sheep sale will take place on the evening of Wednesday evening.