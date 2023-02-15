FBD Holdings PLC (FBD) has announced that it expects to report a profit before tax for 2022 of at least €70 million.

In a trading update issued yesterday (Tuesday, February 14), the insurer said that its 2022 full year financial performance is “expected to be significantly ahead of market expectations”.

However, the company noted that strong underwriting results have been “partially offset” by a negative return on investments.

FBD said that the underwriting performance has benefited from low injury claims frequency.

The performance was also increased as a result of benign weather throughout the year and a positive year prior for reserve development.

The trading update outlined that investment returns are negative for the 2022 year by €10 million through the income statement and by €90 million through other comprehensive income “reflecting the mark to market movement on our bond portfolios”.

The trading update was issued ahead of the publication of FBD’s full year results on March 10, 2023.

FBD

In August, FBD Holdings reported a profit before tax of €18.9 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to a figure of €22 million for the same period in 2021.

The group reported an underwriting profit for the period of €34.5 million (2021: €13 million).

According to the accounts, average customer insurance premiums remained relatively flat across the portfolio.

The private motor average premium reduced by 8.1% and commercial motor reduced by 3.3%, reflecting the expected reduction in claims costs as a result of the new personal injury guidelines and an improvement in underlying claims experience.

Commercial business average premium increased 6.2% and farm average premium increased by 2.2%, as a result of increases in property elements as sums insured increased due to inflation in construction costs, according to the group.

The average tractor premium increased by 5% due to a higher proportion of newer tractors and the increasing value of existing tractors.

The increase in the home average premium was contained at 2.4% despite increasing sums insured due to inflation, according to FBD.