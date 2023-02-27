In this week’s factory quotes for beef cattle, the base price for heifers and steers has come under further pressure as more outlets attempt to reduce prices.

While some processors are putting forward lower quotes for cattle this week, the reality is that €5.25/kg and €5.30/kg on the grid can still be paid if necessary this week at some outlets for heifers and steers respectively.

Some processors that reduced quotes by 5c/kg last week are holding their prices this week. Other factories that reduced price by 5c/kg last week are attempting to reduce quotes by a further 5c/kg this week.

If sufficient numbers of cattle are secured at the lower rate, further price cuts will likely be implemented and if factory agents are unable to buy sufficient cattle supplies at the lower rate and have to pay 5c/kg more, trade will likely remain steady.

Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.20-5.25/kg on the grid this week. The lower price (€5.20/kg) is expected to secure a very few heifers and procurement staff are well aware it will take €5.25 – 5.30/kg on the grid to secure most farmers’ finished heifers this week.

Bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid and again, the lower rate (€5.15/kg) will not secure any large volumes of bullocks and in many cases, €5.25/kg will be paid for batches of well-finished steers this week.

Cow factory quotes

Factory quotes for cows are at a flat price of €4.90-5.00/kg for U-grade cows with €4.80-4.90/kg being quoted for R-grade cows.

More money is available for cows. In the week ending Sunday, February 19, the average price paid for R=3=-grade cows was €5.14/kg, with a top price of€5.32/kg paid for R=3= cows, according to figures reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine DAFM) and available on Agriland.

O- and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.60/kg and €4.50/kg respectively this week, and again, more money is available and is being paid to larger-scale cow suppliers.

Farmers who are unhappy with the price being offered for their finished cows at the factory should try the mart where trade remains strong for all types of cattle.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €5.30/kg for U-grades and €5.20/kg for R-grade bulls.

€5.10/kg and €5.00/kg is being quoted for O- and P-grade bulls respectively this week.

Again, more money can likely be secured for bulls from factories. In the week ending, Sunday, February 19, the average price paid for R=3= grade young bulls was €5.37/kg with a top price of €5.50/kg paid for R=3=grade young bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.20/kg on the grid.