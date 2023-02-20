This week’s factory quotes have seen some processors put forward quotes for finished cattle 5c/kg below last week’s prices.

While quotes may be back at some sites, the reality is the beef trade remains firm and the top-price quotes which were available last week, remain available this week.

Weekly beef kill figures are remaining strong and this is being driven by larger cow kills while the numbers of heifers, steers and young bulls being processed are all back on last year’s levels.

The table below represents the weekly kill of heifers, steers, cows, bulls and young bulls at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved factories to date this year: Animal Week Starting

February 6 Equivalent

Last Year Cumulative

2023 Cumulative

2022 Young Bulls 2,936 4,135 20,715 23,292 Bulls 483 469 2,138 1,954 Steers 11,460 12,700 67,401 69,903 Cows 7,887 8,052 48,008 41,782 Heifers 9,678 11,051 61,445 63,580 Total 32,444 36,407 199,707 200,511 Source: DAFM

Supplies of finished cattle are expected to decline over the coming weeks and further price increases are expected into March, April and May.

Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.25/kg on the grid with some procurement staff claiming €5.30/kg is not available this week. Other larger buyers of prime cattle have said €5.30/kg on the grid will remain available to regular suppliers for heifers.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.20/kg on the grid with €5.25/kg still available at many sites.

A 10c/kg weight bonus is available at one Co. Donegal-based outlet for in-spec heifers and steers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg leaving €5.30/kg and €5.35/kg on the grid available for eligible heifers and steers here.

Breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg are also available for eligible Angus and Hereford heifers and steers.

Cow factory quotes

Cow quotes remain steady this week, however there is a significant difference in prices being quoted and the prices being paid for cows at factories.

In the week ending Sunday (February 12) the average price paid for R=3= grade cows was €5.12/kg with a top-price of €5.30/kg paid, according to figures from the DAFM)which are available on Agriland.

U-grade cows are being quoted at a flat price of €5.00/kg this week, with €4.90/kg being quoted for R-grade cows.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.70/kg with €4.60/kg being quoted for P-grade cows.

The mart trade remains very strong for cows and farmers who are unhappy with the price on offer at the factory for finished cows, should try the mart.

Bulls

Prices for under-24-month bulls have edged back 5c/kg at some sites this week, while other processors have held quotes.

U-grade bulls are being quoted at flat prices ranging from €5.30-5.40/kg while R-grade bulls are being quoted at €5.20-€5.30/kg.

O-grade bull quotes are ranging from €5.10-5.20/kg while P-grade bulls are ranging from €5.00-5.10/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.20/kg on the grid.